PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.3% Upside

PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co with ticker code (PCH) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 49 with a mean TP of 58.14. Now with the previous closing price of 46.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 48.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 53.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,265m. Find out more information at: https://www.potlatchdeltic.com

The potential market cap would be $4,059m based on the market concensus.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.