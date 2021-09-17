Twitter
PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co found using ticker (PCH) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 60 calculating the average target price we see 63.83. Now with the previous closing price of 51.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.3%. The 50 day MA is 51.53 and the 200 day MA is 54.61. The market cap for the company is $3,492m. Find out more information at: http://www.potlatchdeltic.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

