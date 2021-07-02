PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.3% Upside

PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co found using ticker (PCH) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 79 and 60 calculating the average target price we see 65. Now with the previous closing price of 53.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.3%. The 50 day MA is 56.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 54.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,580m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.potlatchdeltic.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.