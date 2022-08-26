PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co with ticker code (PCH) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 57.57. With the stocks previous close at 47.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 46.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,337m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.potlatchdeltic.com

The potential market cap would be $4,061m based on the market concensus.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.