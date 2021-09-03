PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co found using ticker (PCH) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 60 and has a mean target at 63.83. With the stocks previous close at 52.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The day 50 moving average is 51.45 while the 200 day moving average is 54.62. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,605m. Company Website: http://www.potlatchdeltic.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.