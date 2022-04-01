PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.7% Upside

PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co with ticker code (PCH) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 60 and has a mean target at 64.67. With the stocks previous close at 53.57 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.92 and the 200 day MA is 54.17. The company has a market cap of $3,642m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.potlatchdeltic.com

The potential market cap would be $4,396m based on the market concensus.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.