PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.7% Upside

PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co with ticker code (PCH) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 58 calculating the average target price we see 64.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 53.42 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 56.79 and the 200 day MA is 55.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,664m. Company Website: https://www.potlatchdeltic.com

The potential market cap would be $4,424m based on the market concensus.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.