PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.2% Upside

PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co with ticker code (PCH) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 49 calculating the mean target price we have 56. Now with the previous closing price of 47.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 44.28 and the 200 day MA is 48.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,839m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.potlatchdeltic.com

The potential market cap would be $4,499m based on the market concensus.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.