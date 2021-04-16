PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.8% Downside

PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co found using ticker (PCH) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 61 and 55 and has a mean target at 58. With the stocks previous close at 59.08 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.46 while the 200 day moving average is 49.14. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,978m. Visit the company website at: http://www.potlatchdeltic.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.