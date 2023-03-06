Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Portland General Electric Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Portland General Electric Co with ticker code (POR) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 47 and has a mean target at 52. Now with the previous closing price of 47.49 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 48.13 while the 200 day moving average is 48.49. The market cap for the company is $4,261m. Company Website: https://www.portlandgeneral.com

The potential market cap would be $4,666m based on the market concensus.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities. It also has 28,481 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

