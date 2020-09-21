Portland General Electric Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.5% Upside

Portland General Electric Co found using ticker (POR) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 51 and 39 and has a mean target at 43.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.5%. The 50 day MA is 39.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,132m. Find out more information at: http://www.portlandgeneral.com

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line. The company has 27,755 circuit miles of distribution lines. It also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company serves approximately 895,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

