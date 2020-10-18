Portland General Electric Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Portland General Electric Co with ticker code (POR) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 41.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The day 50 moving average is 36.28 and the 200 day moving average is 42.36. The company has a market cap of $3,334m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.portlandgeneral.com

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line. The company has 27,755 circuit miles of distribution lines. It also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company serves approximately 895,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

