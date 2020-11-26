Portland General Electric Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.2% Upside

Portland General Electric Co with ticker code (POR) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 44. With the stocks previous close at 43.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.2%. The 50 day MA is 40.5 and the 200 day moving average is 41.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,828m. Visit the company website at: http://www.portlandgeneral.com

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line. The company has 27,755 circuit miles of distribution lines. It also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company serves approximately 895,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.