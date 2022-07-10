Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Portland General Electric Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Portland General Electric Co found using ticker (POR) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 49 with the average target price sitting at 53.2. With the stocks previous close at 48.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.1%. The 50 day MA is 48.04 and the 200 day MA is 50.6. The company has a market cap of $4,326m. Visit the company website at: https://www.portlandgeneral.com

The potential market cap would be $4,718m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 28,206 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 917 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

You might also enjoy reading  Portland General Electric Co - Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.