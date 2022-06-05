Portland General Electric Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

Portland General Electric Co with ticker code (POR) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 58 and 49 calculating the average target price we see 53.5. With the stocks previous close at 49.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.4%. The day 50 moving average is 51.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,447m. Company Website: https://www.portlandgeneral.com

The potential market cap would be $4,821m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 28,206 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 917 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.