Portland General Electric Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Portland General Electric Co with ticker code (POR) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 40 and has a mean target at 45.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The day 50 moving average is 42.38 and the 200 day MA is 40.36. The market cap for the company is $3,745m. Company Website: http://www.portlandgeneral.com

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line. The company has 27,939 circuit miles of distribution lines. It also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company serves approximately 908 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.