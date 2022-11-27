Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Portland General Electric Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Portland General Electric Co with ticker code (POR) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 58 and 45 with a mean TP of 49.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 48.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The 50 day MA is 45.65 and the 200 day moving average is 49.75. The market cap for the company is $4,923m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.portlandgeneral.com

The potential market cap would be $5,072m based on the market concensus.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 28,206 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 917 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

