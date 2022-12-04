Portland General Electric Co – Consensus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

Portland General Electric Co found using ticker (POR) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 45 with a mean TP of 49.63. Now with the previous closing price of 49.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.7. The market cap for the company is $4,921m. Visit the company website at: https://www.portlandgeneral.com

The potential market cap would be $4,961m based on the market concensus.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 28,206 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 917 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.