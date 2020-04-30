Pope Resources – Limited Partne – Consenus Indicates Potential -85.8% Downside

Pope Resources – Limited Partne with ticker code (POPE) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 15 with a mean TP of 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 105.9 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -85.8%. The day 50 moving average is 93.34 while the 200 day moving average is 96.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $472m. Visit the company website at: http://www.poperesources.com

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership’s 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds’ 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors. The company also engages in commercial thinning operations; leasing ground for cellular communication towers; gravel mines and quarry operations; and land use permits. In addition, it provides management, acquisition, disposition, and consulting services to third-party owners of timberland; provides management services to the funds; and acquires and manages timberland portfolios on behalf of the funds. Further, the company secures entitlements and/or infrastructure for the development; sells the entitled property to a party who would construct improvements; and leases residential and commercial properties in Port Gamble, Washington. Additionally, it operates a portfolio of approximately 2,000 acres in the west Puget Sound region of Washington. The company is headquartered in Poulsbo, Washington.

