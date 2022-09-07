Poolbeg Pharma advancing products, platforms and opportunities (VIDEO)

Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) CEO Jeremy Skillington joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss interim results for the six months to 30th June 2022.

Jeremy talks us through the financial and operational highlights, the progress being made across the pipeline and with strong financial resources available how he sees the outlook.

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON: POLB) is a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company, with a clinical model which enables them to develop multiple products faster and more cost effectively than a traditional biotech model.