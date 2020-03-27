Pool Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 20.3% Upside

Pool Corporation found using ticker (POOL) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 245 and 210 calculating the mean target price we have 222.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 185 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.3%. The 50 day MA is 210.47 and the 200 day MA is 208.15. The company has a market cap of $7,566m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.poolcorp.com

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It also provides building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for use in pool installations and remodeling; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers discretionary recreational and related outdoor lifestyle products that enhance consumers’ use and enjoyment of outdoor living spaces, such as spas, grills, and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; golf courses; and commercial customers that serve hotels, universities, and community recreational facilities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 364 sales centers. Pool Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn