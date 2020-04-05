Pool Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Pool Corporation with ticker code (POOL) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 228 and 169 and has a mean target at 213.43. Now with the previous closing price of 193.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 203.43 and the 200 day moving average is 208.36. The company has a market cap of $7,176m. Visit the company website at: http://www.poolcorp.com

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It also provides building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for use in pool installations and remodeling; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers discretionary recreational and related outdoor lifestyle products that enhance consumers’ use and enjoyment of outdoor living spaces, such as spas, grills, and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; golf courses; and commercial customers that serve hotels, universities, and community recreational facilities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 364 sales centers. Pool Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

