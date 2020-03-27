Polypipe Group PLC 15.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Polypipe Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PLP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Polypipe Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 520 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 15.5% from the opening price of 450.08 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 123.42 points and decreased 91.92 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 620 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 365 GBX.

Polypipe Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 543.51 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 474.38. There are currently 200,997,358 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 766,571. Market capitalisation for LON:PLP is £872,730,552 GBP.

