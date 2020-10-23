Don't Miss
PolyOne Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

23rd October 2020

PolyOne Corporation with ticker code (POL) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 29.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.72 and the 200 day moving average is 25.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,322m. Company Website: 0

