PolyOne Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

PolyOne Corporation with ticker code (POL) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 29.7. Now with the previous closing price of 24.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The day 50 moving average is 34.93 while the 200 day moving average is 28.75. The market cap for the company is $2,322m. Visit the company website at: 0

0