Polymetal International PLC 8.9% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Polymetal International PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:POLY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Polymetal International PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 1700 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 8.9% from today’s opening price of 1561.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 469.5 points and increased 317.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1650 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 763.8 GBX.

Polymetal International PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,334.42 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,210.47. There are currently 470,383,253 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,057,326. Market capitalisation for LON:POLY is £7,283,884,672 GBP.

