Polymetal International PLC 8.1% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Polymetal International PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:POLY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Polymetal International PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 1800 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 8.1% from today’s opening price of 1665 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 285.5 points and increased 389 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1728.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 763.8 GBX.

Polymetal International PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,403.78 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,241.24. There are currently 470,383,253 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,590,821. Market capitalisation for LON:POLY is £7,921,253,980 GBP.

