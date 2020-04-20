Polymetal International PLC 7% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Polymetal International PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:POLY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Polymetal International PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 1650 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 7.0% from today’s opening price of 1542.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 411 points and increased 282 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1650 GBX while the 52 week low is 763.8 GBX.

Polymetal International PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,341.21 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,213.68. There are currently 470,383,253 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,037,691. Market capitalisation for LON:POLY is £7,119,250,534 GBP.

