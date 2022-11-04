Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Polymetal International PLC 31.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Polymetal International PLC with ticker (LON:POLY) now has a potential upside of 31.0% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Polymetal International PLC share price of 207 GBX at opening today (04/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 31.0%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 215 (52 week high) with an average of 373,065 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,021,268,893.

Polymetal International PLC is a Cyprus-based precious metals mining group. The Group has a portfolio of nine producing gold and silver mines and 3 development projects across Russia and Kazakhstan. The Group has four geographical segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk and Kazakhstan. Each segment is engaged in gold, silver or copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing and reclamation.



