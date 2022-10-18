Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Polymetal International PLC 27.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Polymetal International PLC with ticker (LON:POLY) now has a potential upside of 27.7% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Polymetal International PLC share price of 217 GBX at opening today (18/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 27.7%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 217 (52 week high) with an average of 480,003 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,013,414,011.

Polymetal International PLC is a Cyprus-based precious metals mining group. The Group has a portfolio of nine producing gold and silver mines and 3 development projects across Russia and Kazakhstan. The Group has four geographical segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk and Kazakhstan. Each segment is engaged in gold, silver or copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing and reclamation.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.