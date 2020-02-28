Polymetal International PLC 27.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Polymetal International PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:POLY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Citigroup. Polymetal International PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set a target price of 1600 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 27.1% from today’s opening price of 1259 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 14 points and increased 99.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1393 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 763.8 GBX.

Polymetal International PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,265.49 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,139.51. There are currently 470,230,200 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,573,437. Market capitalisation for LON:POLY is £5,760,319,950 GBP.

