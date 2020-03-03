Polymetal International PLC 18.2% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Polymetal International PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:POLY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Polymetal International PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 1450 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 18.2% from today’s opening price of 1226.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 30.5 points and increased 33.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1393 GBX while the year low share price is currently 763.8 GBX.

Polymetal International PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,269.59 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,142.41. There are currently 470,230,200 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,737,534. Market capitalisation for LON:POLY is £5,859,068,292 GBP.

