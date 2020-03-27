Polymetal International PLC 16.8% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Polymetal International PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:POLY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Polymetal International PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 1500 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 16.8% from today’s opening price of 1284.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 24 points and increased 90 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1393 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 763.8 GBX.

Polymetal International PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,280.40 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,177.44. There are currently 318,925,545 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,905,359. Market capitalisation for LON:POLY is £6,027,961,387 GBP.

