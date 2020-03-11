Polymetal International PLC 15.4% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Polymetal International PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:POLY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Polymetal International PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 1500 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 15.4% from today’s opening price of 1300 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 14 points and increased 100 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1393 GBX while the year low share price is currently 763.8 GBX.

Polymetal International PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,280.32 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,156.42. There are currently 470,230,200 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,118,896. Market capitalisation for LON:POLY is £6,223,496,697 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn