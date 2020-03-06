Polymetal International PLC 0.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Polymetal International PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:POLY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Polymetal International PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 1290 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -.3% from the opening price of 1293.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 60 points and increased 93 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1393 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 763.8 GBX.

Polymetal International PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,272.57 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,149.33. There are currently 470,230,200 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,876,744. Market capitalisation for LON:POLY is £6,207,038,640 GBP.

