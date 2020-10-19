Polymet Mining Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -36.5% Downside

Polymet Mining Corporation found using ticker (PLM) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 2.5 with the average target price sitting at 2.5. Now with the previous closing price of 3.94 this would indicate that there is a downside of -36.5%. The 50 day MA is 3.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $394m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.polymetmining.com

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

