Polymet Mining Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -34.6% Downside

Polymet Mining Corporation found using ticker (PLM) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 2.5 calculating the average target price we see 2.5. With the stocks previous close at 3.82 this indicates there is a potential downside of -34.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.79 and the 200 day moving average is 3.6. The company has a market cap of $364m. Visit the company website at: http://www.polymetmining.com

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

