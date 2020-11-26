Polymet Mining Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -30.4% Downside

Polymet Mining Corporation found using ticker (PLM) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.5 and 2.5 with the average target price sitting at 2.5. With the stocks previous close at 3.59 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -30.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.61 and the 200 day moving average is 3.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $364m. Visit the company website at: http://www.polymetmining.com

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.