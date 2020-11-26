Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Polymet Mining Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -30.4% Downside

Broker Ratings

Polymet Mining Corporation found using ticker (PLM) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.5 and 2.5 with the average target price sitting at 2.5. With the stocks previous close at 3.59 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -30.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.61 and the 200 day moving average is 3.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $364m. Visit the company website at: http://www.polymetmining.com

Share on Stocktwits

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.