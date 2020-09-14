Polymet Mining Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -26.9% Downside

Polymet Mining Corporation with ticker code (PLM) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.5 and 2.5 with a mean TP of 2.5. With the stocks previous close at 3.42 this indicates there is a potential downside of -26.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.17 and the 200 day MA is 3.33. The company has a market cap of $356m. Company Website: http://www.polymetmining.com

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

