Polished Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 777.2% Upside

Polished Inc. found using ticker (POL) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 3 and has a mean target at 5. With the stocks previous close at 0.57 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 777.2%. The day 50 moving average is 0.97 and the 200 day MA is 1.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $58m. Find out more information at: https://www.goedekers.com

The potential market cap would be $506m based on the market concensus.

1847 Goedeker Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for appliances, furniture, and home goods in the United States. The company offers household appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers. It also sells furniture, décor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, electronics, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, air conditioners, fireplaces, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, air purifiers, and televisions. In addition, the company provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services. 1847 Goedeker Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.