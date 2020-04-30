PolarityTE – Consenus Indicates Potential 709.5% Upside

PolarityTE found using ticker (PTE) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 8.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.05 this would imply there is a potential upside of 709.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.04 and the 200 day MA is 2.29. The company has a market cap of $41m. Visit the company website at: http://www.polarityte.com

PolarityTE, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

