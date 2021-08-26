PolarityTE – Consensus Indicates Potential 368.8% Upside

PolarityTE with ticker code (PTE) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 368.8%. The day 50 moving average is 0.74 and the 200 day moving average is 1.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $24m. Company Website: http://www.polarityte.com

PolarityTE, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; and PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.