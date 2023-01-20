Polaris Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Polaris Inc. with ticker code (PII) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 165 and 81 calculating the mean target price we have 112.64. With the stocks previous close at 103.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The day 50 moving average is 106.78 and the 200 day moving average is 106.51. The market cap for the company is $5,916m. Company Website: https://www.polaris.com

The potential market cap would be $6,460m based on the market concensus.

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles. It also provides quadricycles and moto-roadsters; ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, electric starters, reverse kits, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers gear and apparel, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, hats, goggles, boots, bibs, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and aftermarket parts, garments, and accessories through 101 brick-and-mortar retail centers, call centers, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.