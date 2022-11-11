Polaris Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.4% Upside

Polaris Inc. with ticker code (PII) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 159 and 81 and has a mean target at 111.31. With the stocks previous close at 104.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 102.94 and the 200 day MA is 108.19. The company has a market cap of $6,444m. Find out more information at: https://www.polaris.com

The potential market cap would be $6,857m based on the market concensus.

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles. It also provides quadricycles and moto-roadsters; ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, electric starters, reverse kits, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers gear and apparel, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, hats, goggles, boots, bibs, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and aftermarket parts, garments, and accessories through 101 brick-and-mortar retail centers, call centers, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.