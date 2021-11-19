Polaris Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.8% Upside

Polaris Inc. found using ticker (PII) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 165 and 106 calculating the average target price we see 139.93. With the stocks previous close at 121.84 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.8%. The 50 day MA is 122.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 129.26. The company has a market cap of $7,356m. Find out more information at: http://www.polaris.com

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles. It also produces replacement parts and accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil for ORVs; snowmobile accessories, which comprise covers, traction products, electric starters, reverse kits, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, including e saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers gear and apparel, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, hats, goggles, boots, bibs, and leathers; off-road Jeep and truck accessories; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and aftermarket parts and accessories through 95 brick-and-mortar retail centers, call centers, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.