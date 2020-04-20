Polar Power – Consenus Indicates Potential 595.7% Upside

Polar Power with ticker code (POLA) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 595.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $12m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.polarpower.com

Polar Power designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products and changed its name to Polar Power in October 1991. Polar Power was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

