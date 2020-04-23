Polar Power – Consenus Indicates Potential 566.7% Upside

Polar Power with ticker code (POLA) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 8 and has a mean target at 8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of 566.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.39 while the 200 day moving average is 2.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $18m. Company Website: http://www.polarpower.com

Polar Power designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products and changed its name to Polar Power in October 1991. Polar Power was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

