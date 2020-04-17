Polar Power – Consenus Indicates Potential 561.2% Upside

Polar Power with ticker code (POLA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 8. With the stocks previous close at 1.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 561.2%. The 50 day MA is 1.53 and the 200 day moving average is 2.41. The company has a market cap of $12m. Company Website: http://www.polarpower.com

Polar Power designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products and changed its name to Polar Power in October 1991. Polar Power was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

