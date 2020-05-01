Polar Power – Consenus Indicates Potential 433.3% Upside

Polar Power with ticker code (POLA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 8. Now with the previous closing price of 1.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 433.3%. The 50 day MA is 1.31 while the 200 day moving average is 2.29. The company has a market cap of $16m. Company Website: http://www.polarpower.com

Polar Power designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products and changed its name to Polar Power in October 1991. Polar Power was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

