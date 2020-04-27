Polar Power – Consenus Indicates Potential 390.8% Upside

Polar Power with ticker code (POLA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 8. With the stocks previous close at 1.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 390.8%. The day 50 moving average is 1.32 and the 200 day moving average is 2.33. The market cap for the company is $16m. Find out more information at: http://www.polarpower.com

Polar Power designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products and changed its name to Polar Power in October 1991. Polar Power was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

